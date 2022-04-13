8 nostalgic photos of the St Enoch Centre when it opened

The new plans will see 1700 homes, office space and a hotel built on the site of the Glasgow shopping centre.
It was built on the site of the old St Enoch train station and hotel – two old Glasgow landmarks – and opened its doors in the summer of 1989, attracting big crowds.
One year later, then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher officially inaugurated the building.
Talk of the transformation got us thinking about our favourite memories of the St Enoch Centre, so we delved through our archive to find old pictures from when the shopping centre first opened.
Page 1 of 2