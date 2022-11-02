Register
The club closed in 2007 and has sat empty until then.
9 photos inside Archaos - as the iconic club may be turned into student flats

The club, which welcomed some famous faces in the 90s, shut in 2007.

By Rosalind Erskine
3 minutes ago

Famous for its club and 'under-18' nights, the venue on the city's Queen Street was popular with Glaswegians and controversial celebrity Charlie Sheen even spent a night there with similarly controversial footballer Paul Gascoigne. It closed in 2007, and now plans have been submitted which, if approved, could see the former club be turned into student flats. Here we take a look back at what the club looked like inside in 2017, 10 years after it closed.

1. Inside Archaos

The inside of the club and its infamous double bed were last seen by the public in 2007.

Photo: Dapple Photography

2. Inside Archaos

In 2017, Carrick Properties proposed turning the former club into office space.

Photo: Dapple Photography

3. Inside Archaos

Previous proposals to open the building as a nightclub and later as an office scheme floundered on the considerable costs required to refurbish a building that had deteriorated considerably over the years.

Photo: Dapple Photography

4. Inside Archaos

In 2017, architects for Carrick Properties, McGinlay Bell, commissioned these pictures of the club.

Photo: Dapple Photography

