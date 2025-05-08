The council area of North Lanarkshire covers 470 square kilometres, and has a population of around 325,500. There are ten Category A listed buildings within the area, ranging in age from Dalzell House, which incorporates a 15th-century tower house, to the former Cummins engine factory in Shotts , one of Scotland's youngest listed buildings, having been completed in 1983.

It is listed as "one of most significant and important examples of large industrial buildings in later 20th century Britain". Other post-war buildings include two churches by the modernist architecture firm Gillespie, Kidd and Coia. Country houses are represented by William Adam's Cumbernauld House, and James Gillespie Graham's Cambusnethan House. Two urban villas in Dullatur, in the style of Alexander "Greek" Thomson, but probably by his partner Robert Turnbull, also merit Category A status. In Scotland, the term listed building refers to a building or other structure officially designated as being of "special architectural or historic interest". Category A structures are those considered to be "buildings of national or international importance, either architectural or historic, or fine little-altered examples of some particular period, style or building type."