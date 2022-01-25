Remembering the Mackintosh Glasgow School of Art building - in pictures

A lengthy probe into the second major blaze at an iconic Mackintosh Glasgow School of Art building in the space of just over four years has failed to identify how it started. The building was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and was the site for two devastating fires. Here we look back at the Mackintosh building and works of students who studied there.
1. Glasgow School of Art
Graphic designer Ken Garland at the opening of his exhibition at the Glasgow School of Art in 2004.
Photo: Robert Perry
2. Glasgow School of Art
The Mackintosh Building at Glasgow School of Art was designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
Photo: Robert Perry
3. Glasgow School of Art
The front steps in 2004.
Photo: Robert Perry
4. Glasgow School of Art
The original Art School building was synonymous with The Glasgow School of Art and was central to the GSA’s learning, teaching and research for over a century.
Photo: Robert Perry