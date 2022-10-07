Christmas temp jobs in Glasgow: everywhere hiring people to play Santa and elves
Job adverts for Father Christmas and his elves are already being advertised.
Fancy yourself as a Santa? You can apply to be one this Christmas
With Christmas around the corner, many of us are looking to get a little extra cash, and spread some joy.
If you’re good with children, confident and imaginative you could be ideal for Santa and Elf positions.
The jobs tend to be flexible and part-time so can work around any other commitments you may have.
In Glasgow, Santa and Elf jobs are already being advertised, so look no further - here’s your guide to all the festive positions listed on Indeed.
Santa Claus and Elf jobs you can apply for in Glasgow
Santa
- Location: Dobbies Braehead, Glasgow
- Contract type: Temporary/Seasonal
- Hours: Part Time
- Shift pattern: Flexible shifts throughout the week including weekends
- Hours per week: 8 - 30 hours per week
- Closing date: 10/10/2022
Dobbies is also looking for someone to play Father Christmas.
The ideal candidate would love the spirit of Christmas and to wear the special red suit.
From the moment you step into the suit you will become Santa himself.
You must be confident, kind and have a jolly nature, along with the ability to say "Ho, Ho, Ho" with plenty of enthusiasm. You must be able to engage with and build rapport with people of all ages.
Elves
- Location: Dobbies Milngavie, Glasgow
- Contract type: Temporary/Seasonal
- Hours: Part Time
- Shift pattern: Flexible shifts throughout the week including weekends
- Hours per week: 8-20
- Closing date: 28/10/2022
Dobbies Garden Centre is looking for elves to spread some Christmas cheer.
The garden centre chain is creating a Christmas experience in-store and is hoping to raise a lot of money for charitable causes along the way.
They are looking for elves who love the spirit of Christmas to wear a costume and spread job to customers of all ages.
The responsibilities involve creating memorable visits by preparing and helping children to meet Santa within one of their magical grottos.
Santa and the Elves also meet and entertain family groups at our breakfast and tea events in our restaurants.
You will also tell stories from the North Pole and ask children about their Christmas list - you must be a creative and imaginative individual.
The job advert states: “You will have a confident, kind and jolly nature, along with plenty of enthusiasm. You will also be able to engage with and build a rapport with people of all ages.”