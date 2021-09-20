Global to open Scotland Tech Hub in Glasgow - and create 30 jobs

Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, has announced it is opening a technology hub in Glasgow.

What’s happening? The new Global tech hub will strengthening its investment and commitment to Scotland and will create 30 jobs this year across engineering, data and product.

Why it matters: The Scotland Tech Hub is the latest investment as Global ramps up its strategy of transforming audio and outdoor through digital technology, recognising the country’s booming tech industry.

Who are Global? Global combines the UK’s leading commercial radio business with one of the UK’s leading outdoor media companies, employing more than 1,200 people at 21 broadcast centres, offices and warehouses across the UK.

Global created DAX, digital ad exchange, giving advertisers a single-entry point to digital audio, radio and outdoor audiences of more than 24.3 million consumers in the UK and built Global Player, opening up audio to listeners across radio brands, podcasts, playlists on mobile, online and via smart speakers.

David Henderson, Global’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Glasgow is a city that has built a vibrant and thriving technology economy.

“From leading technological institutions to dot coms, there is an outstanding digital skills set in Scotland, which we recognise as a fantastic opportunity to help us build the future of audio and pioneering ad tech.

“Global’s digital transformation is happening at a colossal rate and our Scotland Tech Hub will be instrumental in building the technologies that transform our industry.”

Commenting on Global’s investment, Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “I welcome Global’s decision to choose Glasgow for its technology hub.

“The company is an important member of Scotland’s media sector and this investment will help it stay at the forefront of audio and advertising technology.

“The announcement is also further evidence of Scotland’s – and Glasgow’s - growing reputation as a centre of digital excellence. Scotland’s skilled workforce, pioneering university research and the Scottish Government’s proactive support is proving a powerful draw for inward investors.”

Mark Hallan, Director of Global Investment, SDI at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Global’s new tech hub in Glasgow looks very exciting and underlines the company’s commitment to Scotland.

“This was a project SDI was pleased to support and will deliver a number of highly-skilled, tech-related job opportunities for our workforce. Scotland is increasingly renowned internationally as a digital tech leader due to its vibrant start-up scene and world-class universities.

“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting our strengths in this sector will be a key priority for SDI as we tell the world that Scotland is very much open for business.”