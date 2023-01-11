Glasgow has become a mecca for music in Scotland with a number of venues across the city hosting some of the biggest hitmakers in the music industry.
Local legend Lewis Capaldi will kick off a stellar year of musical appearances in the city when he makes a triumphant return to his hometown. He will stop off in Glasgow on his worldwide tour in support of the release of his latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
Of course, the city will once again play host to one of the biggest music festivals in the UK which will see the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Pulp take to the stage in Glasgow.
Tickets to the shows can be found on a variety of ticketselling sites like Ticketmaster and LiveNation. For a glimpse into what is in store on the Glasgow music scene this year, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 11of the biggest gigs taking place across Glasgow in 2023.
Lewis Capaldi
Date: 24 January
Venue: OVO Hydro
Florence + The Machine
Date: 1 February
Venue: OVO Hydro
Sam Ryder
Date: 22 March
Venue: Barrowland Ballroom
Paramore
Date: 17 April
Venue: OVO Hydro
Sam Smith
Date: 22 April
Venue: OVO Hydro
Michael Buble
Date: 27 April
Venue: OVO Hydro
Katie Melua
Date: 5 May
Venue: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
The Black Keys
Date: 24 June
Venue: OVO Hydro
Iron Maiden
Date: 26 June
Venue: OVO Hydro
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Date: 23 July
Venue: Hampden Park
Shania Twain
Date: 22 September
Venue: OVO Hydro
