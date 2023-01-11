Some of the biggest stars in the music industry will visiting music venues across Glasgow this year

Glasgow has become a mecca for music in Scotland with a number of venues across the city hosting some of the biggest hitmakers in the music industry.

Local legend Lewis Capaldi will kick off a stellar year of musical appearances in the city when he makes a triumphant return to his hometown. He will stop off in Glasgow on his worldwide tour in support of the release of his latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Advertisement

Of course, the city will once again play host to one of the biggest music festivals in the UK which will see the likes of Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Pulp take to the stage in Glasgow.

Tickets to the shows can be found on a variety of ticketselling sites like Ticketmaster and LiveNation. For a glimpse into what is in store on the Glasgow music scene this year, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of 11of the biggest gigs taking place across Glasgow in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi

Date: 24 January

Advertisement

Advertisement

Venue: OVO Hydro

Florence + The Machine

Date: 1 February

Venue: OVO Hydro

Advertisement

Sam Ryder

Date: 22 March

Advertisement

Venue: Barrowland Ballroom

Paramore

Advertisement

Date: 17 April

Venue: OVO Hydro

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage in California (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Sam Smith

Advertisement

Advertisement

Date: 22 April

Venue: OVO Hydro

Michael Buble

Date: 27 April

Advertisement

Venue: OVO Hydro

Katie Melua

Advertisement

Date: 5 May

Venue: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Advertisement

The Black Keys

Date: 24 June

Venue: OVO Hydro

Iron Maiden

Advertisement

Advertisement

Date: 26 June

Venue: OVO Hydro

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Date: 23 July

Advertisement

Venue: Hampden Park

Shania Twain

Advertisement

Date: 22 September

Venue: OVO Hydro

Advertisement