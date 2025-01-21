I kicked off my 2025 fitness goals with a fun hill walk near Stirling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Looking to get back into shape, I’ve kicked off my fitness goals with a brilliant starter walk just 40 minutes from Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like plenty of people as January rolls around, I too am undergoing a strict, and almost certainly short-lived, attempt at getting back into shape after the festive period filled with beer, cheese and chocolate. For me the best way to do this is to get out into the Scottish outdoors.

With that in mind, I headed off to Dumyat Hill near Stirling - just 40 minutes from Glasgow, to shake off the cobwebs. The 290 metre tall hill is a great challenge for anyone looking to get into hillwalking. It combines a mixture of steady incline with tougher rocky parts as you get closer to the top, which makes it a fun way to get started hillwalking - before you tackle any bigger Munros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at the Pendreich forestry car park, you have a gentle incline through a wooded area before reaching the foot of the hill where, on a nice day, you can start to see down towards the River Forth that snakes through Stirling.

Even in the mist, the scenery is still impressive. | National World

Whilst it might be a relatively small incline over the course of the forest trail, iIt’s still tough on the legs if you aren’t used to hillwalking, or haven’t pulled your walking boots on for a while, and I will unashamedly admit that the lungs were definitely working as I reached the bottom of the hill - just the rest of the way to go.

Any shame I might have felt at my lack of fitness at this point might have been slightly tempered by the numerous fitness enthusiasts who were running up and down Dumyat - I’m reliably informed that there’s an official race that takes place here.

Reaching the summit, with weather conditions very much in the Scottish vein, it was disappointing to not be able to enjoy the views down towards Stirling - on a clear day you can see the Wallace Monument from the top of Dumyat. But on a fairly dreich Monday in January, the best you could hope to see was the mist that soaked your hair and hid the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirling lurks somewhere beyond the mist | National World

The top of Dumyat does have a few interesting things at the top to see, a tribute to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and a prominent metal beacon are placed at the very top, with a stone monument in memory of Michael Simpson, a mathematician noted for his work on black holes at Stirling University.

After all that and a few refreshments, there’s the small matter of getting back down Dumyat. Whilst it was slippery underfoot, we made it down in pretty good time. The full round trip took around an hour and a half - minus any time spent stuffing Mars Bars into my face, a move that almost certainly negated any actual walking undertaken.

The beacon sits proudly on top of Dumyat | National World

This small hill clearly draws people in from further afield than just Stirling, the two, very cheerful, Americans that enquired what the views were like from the top seemed fairly undeterred by the answer of “not a lot pal”, “guess it’s still worth it for the fitness,” they replied as they stomped off up the hill.

From there, it was off for a spot of lunch in the nearby Bridge of Allan. The picturesque village has plenty of options for those looking for something a bit heartier after a day in the great outdoors.