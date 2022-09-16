Here are the top rated Italian restaurants in Glasgow.

If your searching for a comforting meal out, Italian restaurants are always a great option.

Whether you prefer family-run pizzerias or modern Italian restaurants, Glasgow has you covered.

The city is home to a whopping 201 Italian restaurants, so we’re nothing but spoilt for choice.

Thankfully, Tripadvisor can help us make a decision - here’s are the city’s top 5 Italians according to the site.

1. LL Italiano

Taking the gold is LL Italiano, an authentic, family-owned Italian restaurant which was recently refurbished in 2018.

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (339 reviews)

One reviewer said: “I haven’t been somewhere in a long time that has such a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the team treated everyone so kindly and it had a real family feel to it. Will definitely be back and recommend to everyone!”

Address: 108 Ayr Road, G77 6EG

2. Massimos at the Log Cabin

The second highest rated Italian is Massimos at the Log Cabin. It’s a slightly pricer option, but reviewers say it is impeccable with extremely attentive staff.

Tripadvisor rating: five out of five (197 reviews)

One reviewer said: “We love Massimos the food and service is always fantastic. Their menu is always great with a specials board to offer something different.”

Address: 32-38 Bredisholm Road, G69, 7HL

3. La Casa

La Casa takes third place, and is the cheapest option. Their menu features a range of pizzas, pastas and calzones, as well as burgers and baked rice if you want something a little different.

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (154 reviews)

One reviewer said: “Wonderful food. Very tasty, proper Italian food at reasonable prices! The desserts are incredible. Much better than the chains that people often order from!”

Address: 16 Kings Place, G22 6LL

4. Jist Misto

Jist Misto is not only the fourth best Italian restaurant, but it’s the 29th best restaurant in the whole of Glasgow.

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (479 reviews)

One reviewer said: “Everything you could hope for. Great atmosphere and interior. Super lovely staff. Delicious food cooked to perfection. Highly recommended.”

Address: 1835 Paisley Road, G5 3SX

5. Italian Kitchen

In fifth place is Italian Kitchen, with diners complementing both its lunch and dinner menu.

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 (2027 reviews)

One reviewer said: “My husband and I booked for dinner whilst visiting Glasgow. We love Italian food and this did not disappoint. We both had 3 course and every dish was hot & delicious. Great service with a lovely atmosphere.”

Address: 64 Ingram Street, G1 1EX