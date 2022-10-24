Here’s why Glasgow has been ranked among the UK’s top 10 worst locations to view fireworks.

Glasgow has been ranked among the UK’s top 10 worst locations to view fireworks during Bonfire Night, according to a recent study. The research, conducted by LotteryCritic, examined the level of light pollution in each area and used it to estimate the visibility of the fireworks for local residents.

As a result, more rural areas have fared well in the rankings as opposed to populated urban areas like Glasgow. While places such as Uckfield, Wells and Kendal all made the top 10, cities like Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and London were in the bottom 10.

Based on their levels of light pollution, locations were given a score out of 100, and then their scores were compared. The Bortle Scale , which offers a binary technique of evaluating visibility and light pollution, was utilised by LotteryCritic in their study.

With a score of 74.40, St. Davids in Pembrokeshire got the top spot, which according to the lottery company, is the area that “guarantees the perfect dark blue skies” to watch the show. The other two places in the top three were, respectively, Uckfield and Truro. London, on the other hand, came in last with a pitiful score of 28.93.

Meanwhile, Glasgow received a score of 29.83, just above the bottom three holders - Leeds in third place, followed by Manchester and London. LotteryCritic said London was ranked last due to the high score of artificial brightness which is 11,200 μcd/m2 compared to St. Davids with 42 μcd/m2.

Top 10 worst locations to spend Bonfire Night

According to LotteryCritic’ s study, the worst places to view fireworks during Bonfire Night are (in order of worst to best):

London (28.93)

Manchester (29.23)

Leeds (29.53)

Glasgow (29.83)

Birmingham (30.13)

Salford (30.43)

Liverpool (30.73)

Sheffield (31.03)

Newcastle (31.33)

Aberdeen (31.63)

Top 10 best locations to spend Bonfire Night

According to LotteryCritic ‘s light pollution data, the following are the top 10 best places to celebrate Bonfire Night in the UK:

St. Davids (74.40)

Uckfield (73.80)

Truro (73.50)

Wells (73.20)

Kendal (72.90)

Ripon (71.40)

Winchester (71.10)

Eastbourne (70.80)

Haverhill (70.80)