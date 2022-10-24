‘Remember, remember the 5th of November’ is set to witness spectacular firework displays across Glasgow

The long awaited return of Bonfire Night in Glasgow is upon us promising not-to-be-missed spectacular displays to mark the event. This year, November 5 will fall on a Saturday, which means tickets to these events are expected to sell out fast.

However, if you were planning on attending a free Bonfire Night event held by Glasgow City Council, you’ll have to reconsider because the council is no longer hosting it this year. Previously, the council would hold it at Glasgow Green, where people from all over the city would gather to view the spectacular firework displays.

All is not lost though, there are alternative events in and around the city to see your night go with a bang. So where are the firework displays in Glasgow that you can go to this November 5? Here is everything you need to know.

Fireworks displays in Glasgow to celebrate Bonfire Night 2022

Drumchapel and West Winterfest (Drumchapel Park)

Entry fee: Free

4.30pm to 8.30pm

November 5 in Drumchapel Park will certainly be a night to remember with live music, funfair rides and stalls, and our spectacular firework display.

Organisers have warned no fireworks, sparklers, alcohol or pets should be brought into Drumchapel Park during this event.

The spectacular firework display will be going off with a bang at 7pm. And that’s not all there’s also funfair rides and stalls for kids of all ages.

Find out more about it on Drumchapel and West Winterfest Facebook page .

Easterhouse Parish Church (30 Boyndie Street, Glasgow East End G34 9JE)

Entry fee: £4

5pm to 7pm

Firework display

Tickets for this event are limited and will be sold on a first come first served basis. The entry fee includes a burger or hotdog, a beverage, the all-important firework display and a sparkler.

There will also be stalls with items for sale, and food being served within the building, as well as activities and stalls based outside too.

For more information, visit Bee’s Family Fireworks Night Facebook page.

Troon Round Table Fireworks 2022 (Barassie, Troon, KA10 6, United Kingdom)

Entry fee: Not available

4pm to 9.30pm (Fireworks display at 7.30pm)

Those who choose to celebrate Bonfire Night away from the bustle of the city centre need go no more than 45 minutes to the town of Troon.

However, members of the public are advised to travel by train as the funfair and firework display area are within walking distance from both Troon and Barassie train stations.