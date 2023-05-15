Burger King is opening a new restaurant in Barrhead, Glasgow - creating 30 new jobs for the local area

Burger King has announced plans to open a brand-new restaurant in Glasgow which will create up to 30 new jobs in the local area. Whopper fans will be able to get their fix at the new Burger King branch set to open on Glasgow Road Retail Park in Barrhead.

What’s more, the restaurant will bring new jobs to the local area, with recruitment for legendary team members to join the Burger King family in Glasgow now open. Four managerial roles are being created for the restaurant, and applications are currently open for three assistant Managers and a shift Manager.

Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks including flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new BARRHEAD restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams can develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

An opening date has not yet been announced for the new restaurant.

Burger King jobs Glasgow - how to apply

