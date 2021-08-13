Glasgow householders making £1,300 a year renting out their driveways

Homeowners see demand for private spaces rise despite lockdowns over the last year

Householders in Glasgow are making an average of almost £1,300 a year from renting out their driveways to other motorists.

Recently released data from 2020 has revealed that the city was among the most profitable in Scotland for homeowners letting other drivers use their parking spaces.

The figures from parking operator Your Parking Space, show that despite long periods of lockdown over the last 12 months, homeowners are making more money than ever, possibly because commuters are trying to avoid public transport.

Those in Glasgow made an average of £1,298 last year renting their parking spaces via the service, just ahead of Aberdeen (£1,129) and behind Edinburgh (£1,941).

Householders can list their properties on the firm’s site and set their own costs, with charges ranging from £2 to £25 an hour or more for privately-owned spots in the most desirable city centre locations.

The average income across the UK’s 50 most profitable locations is £1,057.88, wwith particularly high demand in Bristol, Leeds, Oxford, Manchester, Cambridge, Birmingham and Reading, where the average annual income was above £1,300. Predictably, incomes were highest in London, where then average was more than £2,200.

Harrison Woods, CEO of Your Parking Space, said: “Despite an unprecedented year, the demand for rented driveway parking remained high.

“This is most likely because many people abandoned public transport and, where allowed, chose to drive and park as close as possible to their place of work, which more often than not was on a pre-bookable empty driveway.”