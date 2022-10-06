Local Bearsden In Bloom group are angered with poor parking practices

Complaints have been made already over poor parking causing damage to the marker stones.

Ros Carmichael, Chair of the group said: “We are a community group whose aim is to clear litter from around Bearsden and to plant and maintain some pots and plots with flowers and shrubs for all to enjoy and so improve the amenity of the area.

"We had hoped we had found a solution to careless parking and driving at the Hub by marking out the outline area of the plot that has been planted up, and that this would finally keep cars from driving on it and ruining all our hard work – not to mention the cost of replacing the destroyed plants.”

The Herald has been supplied with images (above) which show the stones now marking the inside edge of the flowerbeds in an attempt to stop cars from crossing the pavement and driving over the plants.

Ros continued: “A wide pavement separates the flower bed from clearly designated car parking spaces, so it’s a bit of a mystery why people end up driving over the planted area.

" Yet only two weeks after installing the stone guides, they’ve already been damaged by cars! Is this the only off-road patch people can find locally to justify 4x4s?

“Disrespectful of those whose energies and time go into planting and maintaining the borders by trashing a little pocket of greenery which all could enjoy.”

Advertisement

The next volunteer cleaning and greening sessions are:

Thursday 20th October (10am);

Sunday 6th November (2pm);

Thursday 17th November (10am);

Sunday 4th December (2pm);

and Thursday 15th December at 10am.

Advertisement

A warm welcome, a litter picker and bag along with a rather snazzy high viz vest awaits each new member. No expertise is required to join and the group says that everyone from the neighbourhood will have something to offer in terms of time and experience.