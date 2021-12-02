2021 Christmas subscription gift guide: the gift that keeps on giving

Why not get your loved ones a gift that quite literally keeps on giving?

Christmas shopping can be one of the biggest chores of the year, it’s hard to think of special things to get for your loved ones.

Subscriptions are fast becoming a favourite present to buy. Lockdown has shown more than anything that we love a little surprise delivery. Why not buy a gift that keeps on giving with a monthly, bi-monthly or weekly subscription of your loved ones favourite things?

While subscriptions aren’t exactly a new thing, they have become much more than just magazine subscriptions in recent years.

You can now get your hands on anything from monthly flower deliveries, to weekly food menus and ever fun toilet paper subscriptions!

You’re bound to find something for yourself or that difficult person you can’t think of a present for. Check out our round up below for the best ideas.

Bloom and Wild

Flower subscription box - Month subscription from £20 per month. These carefully curated flowers can be posted through your letterbox and are guaranteed to last at least a week. You can get discounts on three month subscriptions too! Find out more here.

Beer52

beer subscription box - Subscription from £24 per month. Offering free delivery and a variety of beers. You can get a box of light beers or a mix of dark and light one. Their wide catalogue means that even the biggest beer lover in your life will find something new. Each box contains 8 beers, a magazine with all the information and a snack inside, find out more here.

Books that matter

book subscription box - Subscription from £17 per month. In each box you will get an array of gifts, like chocolate, magazines, of course a carefully curated book and so much more. Each box is carefully curated and focuses on female writers. This is the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life. Find out more here.

Hotel Chocolate

Chocolate subscription box - Subscription from £25 per month. Get a special delivery of carefully curated chocolates from every line at the most decadent high street chocolate brand. Never worry about not having something to satisfy your sweet tooth again.

Blue Coffee Box

Coffee subscription box - Subscription from £14.99 per month. Get two bags of 227g of delicious coffee delivered to the coffee lover in your life The packaging is 100% fast-compostable. They also give you the option to leave a gift note too! Find out more here.

Birch Box

Beauty subscription box - Monthly subscription from £13.95 per month. This box can be personalised for anyone and offers a great range of cosmetics for all beauty lovers.

Tea Pigs

Tea subscription box - Weekly subscription as low as £1.13 a week. There’s nothing more comforting than a warm cup of tea, make sure your loved one always has access to that hug in a mug with this subscription. Not to mention they have one of the biggest ranges of tea. Find out more here.

Lifebox

Vegan subscription box - Three month subscription is £68.85, or you can get a monthly subscription for £22.95. They offer free UK delivery, and you can get 15% off your first order here.