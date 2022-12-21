‘Tis the season for hosting, and this year, being the host with the most is all about being thoughtful.
To be the ultimate host means accommodating for each and every guest, so why not tick one thing off your extensive hosting list, by having sophisticated options for your guests who are looking for something alcohol free… and Seedlip Alcohol Free Spirits can offer just that!With 38.2% of British adults trying to moderate their alcohol consumption1, there is a rise in demand for alcohol free alternatives. So this festive season, why not celebrate with Seedlip and try a delicious and sophisticated alcohol-free cocktail? Elevate each and every moment with Seedlip’s range of high quality, alcohol free spirits, which can be served simply with tonic, or as an elegant base for an alcohol free cocktail.
Advertisement
Seedlip Grove 42
Looking for the perfect festive flavour? Seedlip Grove 42’s zesty, citrus blend is made using three types of Mediterranean Orange, Ginger, Lemongrass & Lemon peel. A cool prickle of Japanese Sancho Peppercorn gives this alcohol-free spirit a bright, dry finish.
Why not try a delicious Seedlip Winter Cup, a festive take on a delicious classic:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ingredients:
50ml Seedlip Grove 42
50ml Sweetened Winter Tea
1tsp Balsamic Vinegar
Advertisement
Top with Ginger Ale
Method:
Advertisement
Combine 50ml Seedlip Grove 42, 50ml Sweetened Winter Tea and 1tsp Balsamic Vinegar into a wine glass full of ice and stir
Top with Ginger Ale, garnish with fresh Sage, Fig and Pear and enjoy!
Advertisement
Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Seedlip-Grove-42-Non-Alcoholic-Spirit/dp/B07HXR49YM