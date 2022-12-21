To be the ultimate host means accommodating for each and every guest, so why not tick one thing off your extensive hosting list, by having sophisticated options for your guests who are looking for something alcohol free… and Seedlip Alcohol Free Spirits can offer just that!With 38.2% of British adults trying to moderate their alcohol consumption1, there is a rise in demand for alcohol free alternatives. So this festive season, why not celebrate with Seedlip and try a delicious and sophisticated alcohol-free cocktail? Elevate each and every moment with Seedlip’s range of high quality, alcohol free spirits, which can be served simply with tonic, or as an elegant base for an alcohol free cocktail.