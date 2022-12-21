Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Elevate your festive cocktails this year with Seedlip

Carefully crafted, with natural flavours, Seedlip is the unique addition to your bar cart this season

By John A. MacInnes
4 minutes ago
Mmmm. that looks well tasty!
Mmmm. that looks well tasty!

‘Tis the season for hosting, and this year, being the host with the most is all about being thoughtful.

To be the ultimate host means accommodating for each and every guest, so why not tick one thing off your extensive hosting list, by having sophisticated options for your guests who are looking for something alcohol free… and Seedlip Alcohol Free Spirits can offer just that!With 38.2% of British adults trying to moderate their alcohol consumption1, there is a rise in demand for alcohol free alternatives. So this festive season, why not celebrate with Seedlip and try a delicious and sophisticated alcohol-free cocktail? Elevate each and every moment with Seedlip’s range of high quality, alcohol free spirits, which can be served simply with tonic, or as an elegant base for an alcohol free cocktail.

Seedlip Grove 42

Most Popular
Lovel;y looking bottle as well as a great taste

Looking for the perfect festive flavour? Seedlip Grove 42’s zesty, citrus blend is made using three types of Mediterranean Orange, Ginger, Lemongrass & Lemon peel. A cool prickle of Japanese Sancho Peppercorn gives this alcohol-free spirit a bright, dry finish.

Why not try a delicious Seedlip Winter Cup, a festive take on a delicious classic:

Ingredients:

50ml Seedlip Grove 42

50ml Sweetened Winter Tea

1tsp Balsamic Vinegar

Top with Ginger Ale

Method:

Combine 50ml Seedlip Grove 42, 50ml Sweetened Winter Tea and 1tsp Balsamic Vinegar into a wine glass full of ice and stir

Top with Ginger Ale, garnish with fresh Sage, Fig and Pear and enjoy!

Available at Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Seedlip-Grove-42-Non-Alcoholic-Spirit/dp/B07HXR49YM