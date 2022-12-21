Now is your time to shine as the ultimate Christmas host, so go on… shall we?

Nothing better than a good gin and tonic, or even a wee cocktail

It’s beGINning to look a lot like Christmas! And what better way to kick off the festivities than catching up with friends and family over a classic Gordon’s London Dry G&T from your own home bar?

We all know there’s plenty to think about at Christmas: making sure all presents are bought, remembering everyone’s dietary requirements for dinner whilst also ensuring that everyone has their favourite drink in hand. So, Gordon’s has teamed up with DIY enthusiast and superhost Gethin Jones, to take one thing off your hosting list with his easy tips to up your home bar game and leave everyone with their favourite Gordon’s drink in hand, just the way they like it!

Whether it’s a Gordon’s London Dry Gin and tonic, a Gordon’s Premium Pink 0.0% and lemonade, or the delightful Gordon’s Tropical Passionfruit with prosecco and lemonade... there’s a Gordon’s for every guest.

As a lover of hosting himself, Gethin knows that balancing Christmas prep and hosting is an art and he’s sharing his best hacks to add a little festive flair to your home bar, drinks den or festive spirits sideboard.

Gethin says, “This year, I’m so excited to be hosting Christmas for my whole family. It’s only the second time ever I’ve been able to do it as I’m always moving around. So, I’m going BIG and inviting a lot of friends too – and it will be nice to make them all a proper G&T with Gordon’s London Dry Gin. I’m really excited to team up with Gordon’s to bring you some brilliant home bar hacks so you can focus on quality times with a delicious drink in hand.”

Gethin’s Top DIY Home Bar Hacks:

1. No home bar to speak of? Why not designate one of your side tables as your bar cart and decorate with your glassware and display your delicious drinks selection?

2. Running out of space in the fridge? Grab a bucket, bowl or other receptacle, wrap some spare ribbon around the handle, for a bit of festive fun, before filling with ice to keep those tonic bottles chilled!

3. After a fruity twist? Freeze your favourite festive berries and herbs in ice cubes to chill your Gordon’s London Dry Gin and tonic. Taste their delicious seasonal flavours as they melt!

4. An abundance of ramekins from a certain pudding pot…? Repurpose surplus ramekins and fill them with a selection of garnishes so guests can get creative with their own twists on a G&T. We hear Gordon’s London Dry

Gin and tonic garnished with a sprig of rosemary and wedge of lemon makes a lovely twist.

5. Bought too many baubles for your tree? Tie smaller decorations around the stem of your glass as a festive charm for your cocktails - great to help guests remember whose drink is whose!

6. If you’ve got a cake stand that has been gathering dust since lockdown, now is the time to recommission it - they’re perfect to bring a bit of dimension to your hosting area, holding short glasses, bar utensils, herbs

and nibbles whilst saving you space on your counter surface too!

Last but by no means least, time to practise your gin & tonic making skills with Gethin’s perfect Gordon’s G&T, with a festive twist, below:

Ingredients:

- 50ml Gordon's London Dry Gin (1.8 units of alcohol)

- 25ml Pomegranate Juice

- 25ml Cranberry Juice

- 100ml Tonic Water

- A handful of ice

- Garnish: a sprig of Rosemary, Cranberries or Pomegranate Seeds (optional)

Method:

1. Fill a chilled highball glass with ice, pour over 50ml of Gordon's London Dry Gin, 25ml Cranberry Juice and 25ml Pomegranate Juice, and give it a stir

2. Then top up with chilled tonic water of choice and give a final stir.

3. To garnish, simply add a sprig of rosemary, cranberries or pomegranate seeds and enjoy!

So, this festive season, enjoy a delicious Gordon’s G&T with friends, a great way to begin any occasion ...Shall we?

Available at all good retailers, supermarkets and online stores.