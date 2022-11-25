Rona urges residents to make sure children have a gift on Christmas morning.

Local MSP Rona Mackay is urging local residents to support a popular social enterprise’s Christmas Toy Appeal to spread a little joy and help ensure no child across East Dunbartonshire goes without a gift this year.

Please help if you can

More than 300 children have been referred this festive season to Babes in the Wood based at Bishopbriggs by NHS health visitors, social workers, women’s aid and other local family support agencies from across the East Dunbartonshire area.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Without the help of Babes in the Wood, these children would not receive any gift at all this Christmas.

“I would encourage everyone who is in a position to donate to consider doing so, ensuring children in our community can have the Christmas they really deserve.

"Any new unwrapped gift can be handed in to Babes in the Wood at Wellington Road.”

Babes in the Woods is now entering its 8th year of operation and was set up to help reduce the effects of poverty on children across East Dunbartonshire from birth to 15 years.

Christmas is a time for children, and despite the financial crisis we are in the middle of, children should not be waking up on Christmas morning to nothing!

The not-for-profit enterprise provides free clothes, toys and baby equipment to families in need. They also run a low-cost shop open to the public.

Its director Heather Royan said: “In view of the cost of living crisis, we are responding to an unprecedented number of requests as so many local families struggle to meet the cost of Christmas.

“As always, the good people of East Dunbartonshire continue to show their support by bringing their donations of new, unwrapped toys to us for inclusion in our Christmas packs.“As our local MP, Rona has always been so supportive of our work, and we are exceptionally grateful to have her help again this year to ensure that no child in East Dunbartonshire wakes on Christmas morning without gifts under their tree.”