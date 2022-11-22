Westerton male Voice Choir return with a series of three Christmas concerts.

Following a hiatus of nearly three years, the long-awaited return of a popular concert series has reached fruition.

The choir get into full Christmas voice

One of Scotland’s leading male voice choirs, Westerton MVC, is delighted to be holding its popular Christmas concerts ‘The Spirit of Christmas!’ once more.

Three performances will be held: Friday, December 16 and two on Saturday, December 17, all at New Kilpatrick Church, Bearsden, under the baton of returning Musical Director and recently awarded one of BBC’s ‘Scotland’s People’, Bryan Marshall.

An enthusiastic Bryan said: “I am delighted we’re back in concert three years after our last Christmas shows with a chance to welcome and wow our audiences again.

"The boys are working hard along with our superb accompanist Penny Watson and hope to put the spirit back into everyone’s Christmas.”

Singing opportunities for men appear to be coming more popular, evidenced by the choir welcoming an unprecedented twelve new members since September alone, taking current rehearsal numbers to around 60 people.

Bryan notes "we have a job and a half integrating our new faces into the singing repertoire but I have every confidence that we’ll be ready to blow our audiences away with a memorable return for the choir to our regular concert routine.”

The choir’s new charity this year is Drake Music Scotland (DMS), Scotland’s leading disability music organisation whose aim is to transform people’s lives through the power of music.

Bryan indicated that, surprisingly, this is the first music-related charity WMVC have supported and he is excited at the prospects of not only supporting them financially but also through mutual music-sharing opportunities involving directly those whom Drake is supporting.