Dogs Trust Glasgow: These are the 26 adorable dogs looking for a new home now

Dogs Trust Glasgow currently has 26 dogs listed as available for adoption.
They range from Labradors to Staffordshire Bull Terriers, from young bundles of excitement aged under 5, to older dogs looking to retire and relax, from dogs that need to be the centre of attention, to those better suited to being around kids.
1. Wilko
Male - Staffordshire Bull Terrier - aged over 8. Wilko needs to be the only pet in the house and is looking to get all the attention.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Watson
Male - Greyhound - aged 2-5. Watson needs to be around humans most of the day. He also needs to be the only pet, as he can get a tad excited when around other animals.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Wallace
Male - Border Collie - aged 2-5. Wallace needs to be around adults (where there are no visiting kids) and the only pet in the home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Tufty
Male - Akita - aged 8 and over. Tufty is described as a gentle giant. He can live with people aged 14 and over, but cannot live with dogs or cats.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow