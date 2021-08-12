How popular is your pup? Most common dog breeds in Glasgow and Scotland revealed

They may be your best friend but is your dog’s breed as well loved by others in Glasgow and the rest of Scotland?

Data provided by the Kennel Club, which manages the Petlog microchipping database, has revealed which dog breeds are the most popular in each part of the UK.

Certain breeds, including English springer spaniels and golden retrievers, dominate the rankings in every region.

Some, such as whippets, however are less universally well loved, only making it into the top 10 in a few regions.

The data is based on puppy registrations in 2020, and is the Kennel Club’s most up to date record. It is unable to compile data at a more local level.

Read on to find out the top 10 breeds in the Scotland.

1. Labrador retriever Labrador retrievers were second most popular. Even-tempered and gentle, labradors have a reputation as a great option for families.

2. Cocker spaniel Cocker spaniels were the second most popular breed. They are described by the charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) as "lively dogs who love to play" whose tails are always wagging.

3. French bulldog French bulldogs were the third most popular breed in 2020. Demand for this small breed reportedly soared during the pandemic.

4. English springer spaniel A cousin of the cocker spaniel, the English springer spaniel was not far behind, in fourth place.