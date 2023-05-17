A mother who set up a charity to support parents and children with ADHD has been recognised for her efforts by the King.

Founder and chairwoman of ADHD Parent Support West Glasgow, Geraldine Mynors

And Geraldine Mynors said it was a “huge honour” to be praised for her work over the past eight years.

Founder and chairwoman of ADHD Parent Support West Glasgow, she set up the support group after her son was diagnosed with the condition – realising their wasn't a specific network to help families like theirs, she started the group which has gone from strength-to-strength.

She told the Herald: “I set up our group up after finding that there was no local support for us as parents to help us to parent our children with ADHD.

“My son at the time was only seven when he was diagnosed - now he is a fine 20-year-old and our group has gone from strength-to-strength with the support of the many people who come along to share their experiences and help out.

“I have learned so much over the years and it’s a real pleasure to be able to pass my knowledge on.”

The 53-year-old was recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

She was one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions following a call to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes.

Almost 5000 entries were received - with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103 – and Geraldine impressed judges with her work to raise awareness across all aspects of how we live, learn, work, and support people affected by ADHD, including children, young people and adults.

She has been instrumental in providing information, guidance and support to over 400 families in the West of Scotland, running regular meetings for parents as well as youth activities.

She also provides training to schools, clubs and other groups to help the wider community.

Geraldine, who set up the group in 2014, added: "It is a huge honour to have been nominated by parents within our group to receive this fantastic award.”