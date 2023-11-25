Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel is the fourth property to join the brand’s portfolio in the UK, with premium properties already established in Newcastle, where the business is headquartered, Aberdeen and London Gatwick, along with additional properties in Sheffield, The Quays Hotel, and Dublin, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.

Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel has taken over the Pegasus House building on West George Street. The pet-friendly hotel boast 179 rooms set across ten floors, spanning nine room-styles, including Signature Penthouse Suites with balcony terrace and city views. The standard guest room in the hotel, across floors 1-9, is 166 - 269 sq ft with a super king bed.

The Chop Grill & Bar is now open as the hotel’s restaurant with plenty of seating for dinner and drinks. Mitch Gaglardi, Director of Sandman Hotel Group United Kingdom & Ireland, said: “This particular hotel is especially close to my heart, as I spent a number of years living in Glasgow creating great memories with my wife and kids. From its incredible architecture to its vibrant cultural scene, Glasgow is hands down one of my favourite cities in Europe.”

He added, “Our first hotel in the city will offer guests a stylish and memorable experience, and in a prime location -- just a stone’s throw from the leafy west end and a short drive from the airport. We’re excited to add a further 179 bedrooms and suites to the city for people to come and enjoy its world-famous hospitality.”

