10 closed restaurants and cafes in Glasgow we miss

Glasgow has some of the best restaurants that Scotland has to offer.

Whether you like classic Scottish cuisine, enjoy spicing things up with Indian or south east Asian food, or prefer dishes from Italy and Spain, Glasgow has you covered.

Unfortunately, however, restaurants and cafes do not last forever.

Owners move on to new projects, financial issues crop up, landlords opt to use their units for other purposes - there are lots of reasons that a restaurant or cafe might close, no matter how popular it might be.

The old Thai Fountain in Glasgow.

We asked readers on our GlasgowWorld Facebook page to share the now-closed restaurants and cafes that they miss the most.

We picked out just 14 from the list. You can see the full list on our Facebook page.

Grosvenor Cafe

While The Grosvenor lives on, people still have a lot of affection for the original Ashton Lane cafe. It was popular with generations of Glasgow students and West End residents, before it moved in 2001.

Wee Curry Shop

This Cowcaddens favourite closed its doors in 2020, after 13 years serving customers. One reader described it as being the ‘best curry shop ever’ - high praise, indeed.

51st State

This Sauchiehall Street institution - the first of many on the list - was an American-styled diner, offering burgers, steaks and shakes.

78 St Vincent Street

This popular city centre restaurant closed more than a decade ago. One reader described it as a ‘huge loss’.

Black Sheep Bistro

It was announced in 2020 that the Black Sheep Bistro, on Clarendon Street in Maryhill, would be closing just as it marked its 10th birthday - another victim of Covid.

Thai Fountain

This Charing X restaurant opened in 1993, offering people in Glasgow a ‘taste of the far east’.

Bradfords

Bradfords Bakers closed in 2013, almost 90 years after it was founded in Glasgow. Its Sauchiehall Street bakery was hugely popular, with one reader remembering: “Best artisan bakery in Britain. Best chocolate maker and wonderful restaurant on the top floor.”

Dino’s

Another Sauchiehall Street favourite, Dino’s shut up shop in 2014, being replaced by a Halifax bank branch.

Canton Express

Found opposite The Garage, the Canton Express is remembered as a favourite among those who enjoyed a late night in Glasgow.

The Wee Lochan