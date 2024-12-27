The 10 best UK areas for fish and chips - and which chippies to visit

Fish and chips is one of the most popular and traditional meals that has been enjoyed in the UK for a very long time.

There are many fantastic areas across the UK to visit for a delicious meal of fish and chips, with award-winning chippies dotted across the nation - whether you're after super-sized battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps.

If you’re planning a winter staycation or UK day trip, we’ve rounded up some of the best UK spots for fish and chips, across the coast and even further inland.

Here are 10 of the best areas for a chippy - and the best fish and chip shops to stop by in each place.

1 . Wetherby, Leeds This charming Leeds town is home to the original Wetherby Whaler on Market Place, which was founded in 1989. The Frying Pan on North Street is also well worth a visit, boasting rave customer reviews on Google and Tripadvisor. And a stone's throw away, in the quaint village of Clifford, Clifford Fisheries is another top-rated chippy - hailed as "exceptional" by one customer. | James Hardisty

2 . South Shields, Tyne and Wear This seaside town located in the North East of England is home to award-winning fish and chip shops, including family business Colman’s Fish and Chips which has provided residents and visitors to the town with fish and chips for over 100 years. | GraemeJBaty - stock.adobe.com

3 . Whitby, North Yorkshire A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com