Festive Specials: 10 of the best Christmas food and drink on the menu in Glasgow

From festive sandwiches to Christmas cocktails

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:35 GMT

This will be one of the biggest weekends of the year for local hospitality as festive celebrations, work nights out and Christmas lunches continue. Whether you are out for a bit of Christmas shopping or enjoying time with friends, there are some special dishes on the menu across the city alongside winter cocktails and drinks. Here are ten of the best.

1. West Side Tavern

West Side Tavern have some of the best pizzas in the city. Their Christmas special has porchetta, sausage stuffing, scarmoza, sozzarella, pickled cranberry sauce and crispy sage.

2. Piece

The popular sandwich shops have a festive sandwich with ham, turkey, festive slaw, roasted carrots and parsnips, leaves, cranberry sauce and gravy mayo on white bloomer.

3. The Duke's Umbrella

Enjoy a nutmeg white russian: Kahlua, vodka, milk, Creme De Chataigne and fresh nutmeg for that festive finish

4. The Butchershop Bar and Grill

A Christmas classic - The Butchershop Christmas buger. 30 Day Dry Aged steakhouse beef patty, sage and onion stuffing, Ayrshire bacon jam, port and cranberry caramelised onion, sprout tops, Mull cheddar with handcuts and turkey gravy

