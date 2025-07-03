The Merchant City is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods which is set to welcome hundreds of concertgoers on their way to TRNSMT festival this July.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite spots on the Merchant City where you can enjoy some food and drinks before toddling down to Glasgow Green.

Here are eleven of the best spots in Merchant City right now.

1 . Swadish by Ajay Kumar You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order delhi butter chicken which is a harmonious blend of tender, smoky chicken thigh enveloped in a velvety tomato and fenugreek-infused sauce, delicately spiced with garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar

2 . The Amsterdam If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Contributed

3 . Amore The original Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria first opened its doors in September 2008 in the heart of the Merchant City and has remained a firm Glasgow favourite since. Head here for a pizza or bowl of pasta. 30 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EZ. | Amore

4 . The Merchant Steakhouse The Merchant Steakhouse is one of the best places to head to for a steak in Glasgow never mind just on Ingram Street. Here is their outstanding tomahawk. 56 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EX. | The Merchant Steakhouse