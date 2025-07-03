TRSNMT 2025: 11 best bars and restaurants in the Merchant City to head to before TRNSMT

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:27 BST

These are the best spots to head to in the Merchant City before TRNSMT this year.

The Merchant City is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods which is set to welcome hundreds of concertgoers on their way to TRNSMT festival this July.

We’ve picked out some of our favourite spots on the Merchant City where you can enjoy some food and drinks before toddling down to Glasgow Green.

Here are eleven of the best spots in Merchant City right now.

You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order delhi butter chicken which is a harmonious blend of tender, smoky chicken thigh enveloped in a velvety tomato and fenugreek-infused sauce, delicately spiced with garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA.

You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order delhi butter chicken which is a harmonious blend of tender, smoky chicken thigh enveloped in a velvety tomato and fenugreek-infused sauce, delicately spiced with garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar

If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF.

If you fancy a pint in the sun in Merchant City, look no further than The Amsterdam. We also recommend trying out one of their burgers. 106-108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow G1 1TF. | Contributed

The original Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria first opened its doors in September 2008 in the heart of the Merchant City and has remained a firm Glasgow favourite since. Head here for a pizza or bowl of pasta. 30 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EZ.

The original Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria first opened its doors in September 2008 in the heart of the Merchant City and has remained a firm Glasgow favourite since. Head here for a pizza or bowl of pasta. 30 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EZ. | Amore

The Merchant Steakhouse is one of the best places to head to for a steak in Glasgow never mind just on Ingram Street. Here is their outstanding tomahawk. 56 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EX.

The Merchant Steakhouse is one of the best places to head to for a steak in Glasgow never mind just on Ingram Street. Here is their outstanding tomahawk. 56 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EX. | The Merchant Steakhouse

