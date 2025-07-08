TRNSMT 2025: 11 of the best bars near Glasgow Green for TRNSMT weekend

4 . WEST on the Green

If you fancy sampling some of Glasgow’s freshest beer with it being brewed downstairs in accordance to Reinheitsegebot, the German Purity Law of 1516 then West on the Green is the place to head to for a few pints ahead of TRNSMT with them being the closest venue to the east entrance. They also have a fine selection of cider, cocktails, wines and spirits as well as serving a menu inspired by a blend of Glasgow and German flavours. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography