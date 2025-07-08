TRNSMT 2025: 11 of the best bars near Glasgow Green for TRNSMT weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:29 BST

These are some of the best places to enjoy a drink before heading to TRNSMT 2025.

Glasgow Green is once again preparing to welcome thousands of concertgoers this weekend as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the eighth time.

Several notable names are set to take to the main stage in the park this summer with the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headlining the festival.

Here are some of the best bars you can head to near Glasgow Green before TRNSMT.

Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by before heading to TRNSMT. They have a terrific beer garden space and a great range of food and drinks with it only being a stone’s throw away from Glasgow Green. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ.

1. Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox

McChuills is the ultimate place to head to if you are looking for a good selection of tunes and pints before heading to TRNSMT. 80 High Street, Glasgow G1 1NL.

2. McChuills

The Gate has a big focus on Scottish brands and has over 160 whiskies as well as great cocktails and pints. If you are peckish, try one of their delicious toasties but make sure to book a table. 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP.

3. The Gate

If you fancy sampling some of Glasgow’s freshest beer with it being brewed downstairs in accordance to Reinheitsegebot, the German Purity Law of 1516 then West on the Green is the place to head to for a few pints ahead of TRNSMT with them being the closest venue to the east entrance. They also have a fine selection of cider, cocktails, wines and spirits as well as serving a menu inspired by a blend of Glasgow and German flavours.

4. WEST on the Green

