11 reasons why Victoria Road makes Govanhill one of Glasgow's best food and drink neighbourhoods

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:28 BST

These are some of the places on Victoria Road that make it one of Glasgow’s best neighbourhoods for food and drink right now.

Glasgow’s Southside has a vibrant food and drink scene with many Glaswegians now opting to head for the likes of Govanhill, Strathbungo and Shawlands for brunch and dinner.

There are plenty of great spots to head to on Victoria Road, no matter what you are in the mood for or what time of day it is as there are great places for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Here are 11 of our favourite spots on Victoria Road in Glasgow’s Southside that make Govanhill one of Glasgow's best food and drink neighbourhoods.

1. Big Counter

Many of the city's top restaurateurs choose to spend their weekends off dining at Big Counter. A constantly changing, surprising and playful menu delivered in a casual, cool dining room. Rick Stein even recently popped in to sample their food. 76 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Big Counter

2. Bar Vini

Bar Vini is a great little restaurant and bar in Glasgow's Southside who have a constantly changing specials menu as well as having a great selection of wine to choose from. Pictured here is the tasty rigatoni con salsiccia. 80 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Supplied

3. Queen;s Park Cafe

If you are looking for a cracking pint in the Southside, head into the Queen's Park Cafe who have a fine selection of drinks. 530 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queen's Park Cafe

4. Errol's Hot Pizza

Errol's Hot Pizza may look and sound simple - as it is - but there's nothing wrong with that. It's incredibly tasty. Nothing more has to be said than that. Get a pie, but make sure and be quick and it isn't always easy to get a booking here. 379 Victoria Road, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RZ. | Errol's Hot Pizza

