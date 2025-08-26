Best of Glasgow: 12 famous faces who have visited the Ubiquitous Chip

These are some of the famous faces who have wined and dined at Ubiquitous Chip over the years.

Founded by Ronnie Clydesdale in 1971 to celebrate the best of Scottish produce, The Chip has played a defining role in Glasgow’s food story and has remained a cornerstone of the city’s culinary identity.

Originally opened in Ruthven Lane before moving to Ashton Lane, it has spent over five decades at the heart of the West End, welcoming generations of diners and regulars who have made it part of their lives.

The Chip was the first venue in Glasgow to proudly celebrate its Scottish provenance and local suppliers – an approach which has since been adopted by multiple other establishments. Over the years, it has received several prestigious awards for its outstanding food and drink and currently holds 2AA Rosettes and an AA Notable Wine List Award.

In recent months, the much-loved West End establishment has been closed to undergo multi-million pound restoration work to preserve the building’s legacy.

Here are 12 famous faces who have visited the Ubiquitous Chip over the years.

The Rolling Stones frontman was amongst the famous early customers at the Ubiquitous Chip.

1. Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones frontman was amongst the famous early customers at the Ubiquitous Chip.

Speaking to Glasgow West End Today, Colin Clydesdale said: “I remember The Stranglers coming in when I was about 12. They arrived wearing gas masks on their foreheads, and wore leather waistcoats without shirts. They were sitting drinking beer all day until they saw the wine list. Then they sat up, took off their masks and started asking very intelligent questions about the wine and the food."

2. The Stranglers

Speaking to Glasgow West End Today, Colin Clydesdale said: "I remember The Stranglers coming in when I was about 12. They arrived wearing gas masks on their foreheads, and wore leather waistcoats without shirts. They were sitting drinking beer all day until they saw the wine list. Then they sat up, took off their masks and started asking very intelligent questions about the wine and the food."

Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow institution back in the day.

3. Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow institution back in the day.

At the height of her fame during her solo career, Kylie Minogue visited the Ubiquitous Chip back in 2008 joined by a seven-strong entourage. She enjoyed venison haggis and organic Orkney salmon.

4. Kylie Minogue

At the height of her fame during her solo career, Kylie Minogue visited the Ubiquitous Chip back in 2008 joined by a seven-strong entourage. She enjoyed venison haggis and organic Orkney salmon.

