12 Glasgow restaurants and bars recommended by celebrity chefs and food critics

1 . Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or - Michel Roux Jr

When visiting Glasgow, which he describes as ‘such a fun place’, celebrity chef Michel can be found at Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or. He says: “I always go and see my dear friend, Brian Maule. He worked for me as head chef, many years ago before opening up his restaurant in Glasgow, so it’s always great to catch up with him.”