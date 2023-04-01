Register
12 Glasgow restaurants and bars recommended by celebrity chefs and food critics

Famous London food critics and celebrity chefs love to visit for food and drink in Glasgow’s top restaurants and bars - here’s 12 recommendations from the likes of Jay Rayner, Marina O’Loughlin, Grace Dent, Gordon Ramsay and Michel Roux Jr.

By Declan McConville
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

The food and drink scene in Glasgow has attracted international attention from the likes of the New York Times and Condé Nast Traveller in the last decade. Closer to home, Glasgow features on recommendation lists written by The Oberver food critic Jay Rayner, cookbook author and the King’s stepson Tom Parker Bowles, The Guardian’s food writer Marina O’Loughlin and regular MasterChef critic Grace Dent.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s leading chefs have had positive dining experiences in the city.

Here are 12 restaurants recommended by top food critics and celebrity chefs.

When visiting Glasgow, which he describes as ‘such a fun place’, celebrity chef Michel can be found at Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or. He says: “I always go and see my dear friend, Brian Maule. He worked for me as head chef, many years ago before opening up his restaurant in Glasgow, so it’s always great to catch up with him.”

Food writer Marina O’Loughlin was an early champion of The Gannet on Argyle Street. Celebrity chef fans of the Finnieston favourite include Nick Nairn and Adam Handling.

A frequent visitor to the city, the Observer’s food critic Jay Rayner says 111 by Modou has “a banging recipe for a great restaurant. I put my total trust in him and his team. I would happily do so again.”

Celebrity chef and food writer Romy Gill recommends Mother India, one of the city’s favourite Indian restaurants.

