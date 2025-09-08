Pubs of Glasgow: 12 of the longest standing old-school pubs in Glasgow’s West End in 2025

These are some of the oldest pubs still standing in Glasgow’s West End in 2025.

Glasgow’s West End may be a place of change and immersive dining experiences these days but there are plenty of spaces where you can embrace the authentic Glaswegian West End atmosphere.

Some Landmark pubs have a history that goes back to the 17th century. They are joined by classic time capsules of different eras, the kind of bar you can’t build, it has to evolve over time. Pubs that hark back to Glasgow in the 1960s or 1970s, bars from the Victorian era or public houses with a storied past that stretches back to when the West End was a patchwork of villages.

Here are 12 old school classic pubs still standing in Glasgow’s West End today.

A proper old school pub on Byres Road, you can find a real mix of old and young punters in The Aragon, whether their a student or long since retired, all are welcome in The Aragon. 131 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8TT.

There’s been a pub on this site on Woodlands Road since 1860 The Arlington Bar in Woodlands Road in Glasgow claims to be the home of the real Stone of Destiny which sits proudly in the bar. Whether this is true or another Glaswegian pub landlord tall tale is anyone’s guess at this point. 130 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6HB.

Located on Argyle Street just up the road from Kelvingrove, The Islay Inn has been a pub on the corner under several different names from as far back as 1861. Nowadays you can expect a traditional Scottish local with regular live folk music and a specialist selection of whiskies. 1256-1260, Argyle Street, Glasgow G3 8TJ

Deoch an Dorus, formerly known as The Hayburn Vaults, has been a pub since 1901. 427-429 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6DD.

