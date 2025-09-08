Glasgow’s West End may be a place of change and immersive dining experiences these days but there are plenty of spaces where you can embrace the authentic Glaswegian West End atmosphere.

Some Landmark pubs have a history that goes back to the 17th century. They are joined by classic time capsules of different eras, the kind of bar you can’t build, it has to evolve over time. Pubs that hark back to Glasgow in the 1960s or 1970s, bars from the Victorian era or public houses with a storied past that stretches back to when the West End was a patchwork of villages.