Best of Glasgow: 13 best places for mac and cheese in Glasgow in 2025

Glaswegians have a real soft spot for a hearty portion of mac and cheese — it’s easily one of the city’s favourite comfort foods.
The existence of an entire appreciation society dedicated to this humble dish says it all. Everyone has their go-to spot and personal preferences when it comes to toppings. Some swear by the classic version — the true test of any great mac and cheese, where the cheesy sauce and perfectly cooked macaroni shine — while others like to take it up a notch with extras like crispy bacon or an extra helping of cheese.
Here are 13 of the best spots in Glasgow right now for mac and cheese.
1. The Admiral Woods
The Admiral Woods has been open at their current location on Waterloo Street since March 2023 after the original Admiral Bar closed after 60 years. We recommend ordering the 'hot tramp' - featuring caramelised leek and a panko onion parmesan topping. 29 Waterloo Street, Glasgow G2 6BZ. | The Admiral Woods
2. Sloans
Sloans have a selection of toppings which can be added to your mac and cheese as well as crumb or sauces. There’s also the option of the mac feast sharing platter which is absolutely huge and served with four toppings, two dips and chips. Sloans was established in 1797 as a coffee house in Morrisons Court and was originally called the Arcade Café, before being renamed after David Sloan. 108 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8BG. | Sloans Bar & Restaurant
3. The Woodside Inn
The history of The Woodside Inn on the corner of North Woodside Road and and Maryhill Road dates back to 1873 with the pub remaining a popular spot for Partick Thistle fans until this day. 239 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 7YB. | The Woodside Inn
4. La Lanterna
Experience the Italian twist on classic baked mac and cheese at La Lanterna, where every bite is a comforting hug from the kitchen. The restaurant has been a part of Glasgow's hospitality scene since 1970 and have locations on Hope Street and Great Western Road. 35 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna