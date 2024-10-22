Restaurants of Glasgow: 13 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Celtic and Rangers stars

These are the Glasgow restaurants which are loved by past and present Celtic and Rangers stars

Glasgow has previously been dubbed as a goldfish bowl with Celtic and Rangers players never being far from scrutiny.

Away from the pitch, both sets of players like to get out and about exploring the city and dine at some of the best restaurants which Glasgow has to offer.

We have put together some of the top picks from past and present Celtic and Rangers stars of places they enjoy dining at.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was spotted dining at one of Glasgow’s top Spanish restaurants. He was pictured posing with staff at Malaga Tapas in Bearsden.

1. Malaga Tapas

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was spotted dining at one of Glasgow’s top Spanish restaurants. He was pictured posing with staff at Malaga Tapas in Bearsden. | Malaga Tapas

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin headed to Caffe Parma in Glasgow's West End after making the move back to Glasgow.

2. Russell Martin

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin headed to Caffe Parma in Glasgow's West End after making the move back to Glasgow. | Caffe Parma

Celtic star Jota has been regularly spotted dining in Glasgow’s West End and most recently enjoyed a meal at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent.

3. Caprese Don Costanzo

Celtic star Jota has been regularly spotted dining in Glasgow’s West End and most recently enjoyed a meal at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent. | Supplied

During a reunion meal with friends from East Kilbride, Rangers legend Ally McCoist dined at Mister Singh's India. However the pundit has admitted on the radio that: "The Bishopton Tandoori does quite simply, the best garlic naan in the world."

4. Mister Singh's India

During a reunion meal with friends from East Kilbride, Rangers legend Ally McCoist dined at Mister Singh's India. However the pundit has admitted on the radio that: "The Bishopton Tandoori does quite simply, the best garlic naan in the world." | Mister Singh's India

