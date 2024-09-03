13-storey hotel complex at SWG3 with rooftop bar gets approval from planners

SWG3 founding partners Andrew Fleming-Brown and Andrew Mickel, alongside hotelier Bruce Robertson and award-winning architectural practice Stallan-Brand are behind the project. | SWG3 hotel

SWG3 and partners Stallan-Brand have successfully received planning permission for an ambitious new multi-purpose hotel project.

The hotel will be built adjacent to the arts venue’s existing campus, marking a significant investment in the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront. Today (3 September), Glasgow City Council approved plans for the 142-bedroom hotel to be built at the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street, creating a new hub for the local Yorkhill and Finnieston communities.

In his closing words the Convener of the Planning Committee commented on the plans for the “exciting looking building” describing it as “iconic.” Marking the culmination of almost 20 years of investment in the local area, the building will feature two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio, and a rooftop terrace, adding to the local hospitality, tourism and cultural scenes. The project will create more than 100 new jobs.

SG3 said tonight: “With a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on design, culture and community, the hotel will establish a vibrant focal point for the city’s creative community with a range of studio spaces also on offer.

“As proud champions of Glasgow’s visionary City Plan, which prioritises investment to make the city’s waterfront and river corridor more accessible and valued, SWG3’s hotel project represents its continued commitment to transform its home – an industrial backland that once supported a shipbuilding economy, but that is now providing a vibrant location for the city’s burgeoning tourism and creative industries.

“Now, having secured planning permission, the project will further cement Glasgow’s position as one of the country’s most exciting cities for cultural events, including live music, festivals, concerts and club nights, whilst ensuring the visitor economy can continue to grow.”

The hotel is a further phase of the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District initiative – a project aimed at promoting industry and innovation across the communities close to the Riverside immediate to SWG3, which includes the city’s newest pedestrian bridge across the Clyde, due to open this weekend.

SWG3 founding partners Andrew Fleming-Brown and Andrew Mickel, alongside hotelier Bruce Robertson and award-winning architectural practice Stallan-Brand, are behind the hotel project.

Bruce Robertson, comments: “In a hotel landscape dominated by international brands, it is a rare privilege to be able to develop a hotel product that is truly of its place. Our plan is to resolve a space which responds to its unique location, whilst resonating with the local community and delivering a range of benefits. A hotel by Glasgow; for Glasgow, if you like.”

Paul Stallan, Stallan-Brand Creative Director, said: “Whilst the SWG3 Hotel is strategically situated to support the immediate regeneration initiative, the hotel will also contribute to the ongoing success of Glasgow's 'Hydro Effect' which has seen the city become a global magnet for major music and conference events. As a 'hotel for music lovers', the SWG3 team are excited to expand their programme with a new leisure offer that will ensure they remain more visible, vital and circular.”