14 amazing hotels in and around Glasgow recommended by the Michelin Guide

Internationally known for its restaurant selections and star ratings, the Michelin Guide has in recent years built an independent global hotel selection featuring over 7,000 properties located in over 125 countries. Just like the stars indicate the best culinary experiences, their Michelin Keys highlight the most outstanding stays within the guide’s hotel selection.

The Michelin Guide is all set to make an addition to its list of awards as it unveils its first global Michelin Key Selection, set to be revealed on October 8. Following the rollout of key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, this marks the debut of a worldwide selection celebrating the most outstanding hotels across the globe, to help travellers discover the best hotel experiences around the world.

All hotel recommendations are carefully evaluated by The Michelin Guide Inspectors following five universal criteria to establish a new global standard. Glasgow hotels were among the first to be recommended on the launch of the guide in the UK and Ireland. Introducing their selections, the guide said: “These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted by our hotel experts and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.” You can find the hotel guide here.

Currently, two hotels near Glasgow hold the One Michelin Key distinction, defined as “a very special stay” - Andy Murray’s Cromlix in Dunblane and Dumfries House Lodges: “This is for a hotel with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. The service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.”

You can see what the Michelin inspectors have to say about hotels in and around Glasgow below.

1 . Lochgreen House Hotel - 50 minutes from Glasgow "Overlooking the renowned Royal Troon golf course and the Firth of Clyde, Lochgreen House Hotel & Spa is a splendid manor-turned-hotel on Scotland’s Ayrshire coast. The grounds alone are a spectacular series of manicured gardens and private woods, ripe for exploring. Indoors, it’s chock full of period details and an impressive collection of fine art. The 32 rooms and suites balance an airy, contemporary feel with tradition in patterned textiles and polished wood accents." | Lochgreen House Hotel

2 . One Devonshire Gardens “Possibly Glasgow’s finest small hotel, and certainly its poshest, Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens is the favorite of many a visiting actor or pop star. But don’t hold that against it. Some hotels try altogether too hard—with flashy design, precious modern cuisine, and always-packed nightclubs—to court the most fashionable guests, and compared to these hip hotels, this quiet row of converted Victorian townhouses may seem terribly grown-up. That’s entirely the point, though—this is classic hospitality, in classic surroundings, with no gimmicks or flash, just the simple things, done right.” | One Devonshire Gardens

3 . Dakota Glasgow “With its black brick façade and box hedges, this boutique hotel wouldn’t look out of place in NYC. Sleek, spacious bedrooms have good comforts and the professional staff make it feel like a home-from-home. On the ground floor there’s a champagne bar; in the basement, classics and grills are brought up-to-date.” | Dakota Glasgow