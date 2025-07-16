14 amazing hotels in and around Glasgow recommended by the Michelin Guide

Internationally known for its restaurant selections and star ratings, the Michelin Guide has in recent years built an independent global hotel selection featuring over 7,000 properties located in over 125 countries. Just like the stars indicate the best culinary experiences, their Michelin Keys highlight the most outstanding stays within the guide’s hotel selection.
The Michelin Guide is all set to make an addition to its list of awards as it unveils its first global Michelin Key Selection, set to be revealed on October 8. Following the rollout of key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, this marks the debut of a worldwide selection celebrating the most outstanding hotels across the globe, to help travellers discover the best hotel experiences around the world.
All hotel recommendations are carefully evaluated by The Michelin Guide Inspectors following five universal criteria to establish a new global standard. Glasgow hotels were among the first to be recommended on the launch of the guide in the UK and Ireland. Introducing their selections, the guide said: “These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted by our hotel experts and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.” You can find the hotel guide here.
Currently, two hotels near Glasgow hold the One Michelin Key distinction, defined as “a very special stay” - Andy Murray’s Cromlix in Dunblane and Dumfries House Lodges: “This is for a hotel with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. The service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.”
You can see what the Michelin inspectors have to say about hotels in and around Glasgow below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.