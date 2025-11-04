Best of Glasgow: 14 best Chinese restaurants in Glasgow in 2025

Chinese cuisine has been a popular favourite in Glasgow for decades, thanks to the city’s long-established Chinese community.
While many Glaswegians enjoy a Chinese takeaway at home, there are also plenty of fantastic restaurants across the city that are well worth a visit.
Here are 14 of the best Chinese restaurants to visit in 2025.
1. Ho Wong
Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant has a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding starter selection that includes spare ribs with capital sauce, salt and chilli king prawns & chicken satay. We recommend ordering the Kung po fillet of beef. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong
2. Chinatown Restaurant
Chinatown is an amazing Glasgow restaurant that opened in the early 1990s and has been a hit ever since. It offers a wide range of delicious food with some of their best dishes including Cantonese style duck, steamed sea bass with ginger or beef with ho fun noodles. 44 New City Rd, Glasgow G4 9JT. | Chinatown Restaurant
3. Amber Regent
Over the years Amber Regent has welcomed a number of famous faces which includes the likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Connolly and Samuel L Jackson. Their chicken satay and lamb with spring onions are two of their standout dishes. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent
4. Lychee Oriental
If you are in the mood for some incredible Chinese food, head down to Lychee Oriental on Mitchell Street where you are sure to be fed well as their dishes are bursting with flavour. The restaurant opened in Glasgow city centre back in 2015, with a second premises opening in Shawlands earlier this year. Go for the twice cooked pork belly. 59 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LN. | Supplied