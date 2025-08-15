Restaurants of Glasgow: 14 Glasgow restaurants visited by famous actors

Glasgow is a city famed for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous actors over the years.
We might not all have been fortunate enough to have looked up from our plate to be star struck but for some lucky people, that is exactly what has happened in some of Glasgow’s best restaurants.
Here are 14 Glasgow restaurants that have been visited by famous actors.
1. Caprese Don Costanzo
Tommy Flanagan, who played Filip "Chibs" Telford in the hit FX show Sons of Anarchy between 2008-2014, was pictured at Caprese Don Costanzo on a visit back to Glasgow in May 2025. | Supplied
2. Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey was pictured dining at Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane. | Ramen Dayo
3. Cafe Strange Brew
An actor who is set to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as a star of upcoming Avengers films seems to like spending his free time in Glasgow. For the second year in a row Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been spotted stoating about the city. Last year he was on Byres Road, visiting Christie’s Cashmere before he continued shopping in the lanes off the West End street. In May, he was at Cafe Strange Brew, the popular Shawlands cafe and brunch spot. | Cafe Strange Brew
4. Will Ferrell - The Spanish Butcher
Will Ferrell ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese when he visited The Spanish Butcher on Miller Street. | The Spanish Butcher