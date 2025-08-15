Restaurants of Glasgow: 14 Glasgow restaurants visited by famous actors

3 . Cafe Strange Brew

An actor who is set to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as a star of upcoming Avengers films seems to like spending his free time in Glasgow. For the second year in a row Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been spotted stoating about the city. Last year he was on Byres Road, visiting Christie’s Cashmere before he continued shopping in the lanes off the West End street. In May, he was at Cafe Strange Brew, the popular Shawlands cafe and brunch spot. | Cafe Strange Brew