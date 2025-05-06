14 of the best Glasgow West End beer gardens for pints and cocktails in the sunshine

The pivot to an outdoor lifestyle around Glasgow has accelerated in recent years. Bars and restaurants have expanded further into the urban realm while beer gardens, rooftop bars and drinks terraces have become a more recognisable part of the social life of the city.

In the months ahead, as the city moves into summer, there will be more opportunities to meet pals and sit in the sunshine.

Here are 14 of the best beer gardens to head to in Glasgow’s West End.

1 . West Side Tavern This friendly, stylish neighbourhood bar in Partick serves some of the best New York style pizza in the city alongside cocktails and craft beer. They have one of the biggest beer gardens in the West End. 162 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern

2 . The Record Factory One of the most in demand beer gardens in the city. You’ll find them in Partick. 17 Byres Road, Glasgow G11 5RD. | Record Factory

3 . Vodka Wodka One of the West End's most popular beer gardens, hidden behind this long-standing bar on Ashton Lane. 31 Ashton Lane, Glasgow G12 8SJ. | Supplied