Glasgow’s Southside is home to a terrific mix of old-school traditional pubs and new trendy bars which makes it one of the best places to head to in the city for a night out.
Many of these pubs have become part of the fabric of areas such as Shawlands, Strathbungo and Govanhill having stood the test of time.
Here are 14 of the best old-school traditional pubs to visit in Glasgow's Southside in 2025.
1. MJ Heraghty Bar
Heraghty's is one of the oldest Irish pubs in Glasgow, established all the way back in 1890. If you're not a fan of Guinness, fear not, for the pub has over 100 malt whiskies for selection. 708 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Google Maps
2. The Laurieston
Described by CAMRA as ‘one of the most remarkable pub interiors in the UK’ - The Laurieston still features the near exact-same interiors as it did from its (circa) 1960 remodelling - with CAMRA remarking most on the pubs ‘island bar style'. 58 Bridge St, Glasgow G5 9HU. | The Laurieston
3. Georgic
The Georgic has been on Pollokshaws Road for the better half of a century now - and it’s just as inviting as the day they opened. 1097 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG. | The Georgic
4. Queen's Park Cafe
This popular Southside local is well-loved by the community around Queens Park. Mark McManus of Taggart fame regarded the Queen's Park Cafe as his local. There’s been a pub on the site as far back as 1870. It was named the Queens Park Cafe in the 1890’s. 530 Victoria Road, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Google Maps