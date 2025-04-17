Pubs in and around Glasgow have been nominated for the National Pub & Bar awards, aimed at showcasing the best the area has to offer.

The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday 24 June, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

The 2025 event will also launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.

1 . The Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow The Piper Whisky Bar, 57 Cochrane St, Glasgow G1 1HL Photo: Google Maps

2 . The French Horn - Glasgow The French Horn, 508 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8EL | National World

3 . The Stables, Kirkintilloch The Stables, Glasgow Bridge, Kirkintilloch, G66 1RH Photo: n/a

4 . The Station, Bearsden The Station, Station Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 4AN | Contributed