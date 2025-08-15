Pubs of Glasgow: 14 underrated Glasgow pubs you need to visit this weekend

Glasgow pubs offer the very best of Scottish hospitality - whether you’re in the mood for cocktails, pints, or otherwise we wanted to celebrate those pubs, bars, and venues that are rarely spoken about, but are well worth visiting.

Some of these pubs may be well-known to Glaswegians - in many cases just through word of mouth - but to the millions of visitors Glasgow gets every year, they’ll be overlooked, and in our opinion that’s criminal as they are well worth checking out.

Here are eight underrated Glasgow pubs you need to visit this weekend.

1 . 226 Gallowgate Found on the Gallowgate, the bar serves a brilliant pint of Tennent’s with it being a popular spot for concertgoers before heading to gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom next door. 226 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TS. | 226 Gallowgate

2 . Alpen Lodge Alpen Lodge is a quirky, welcoming establishment near Central Station. It offers up a warm wooden interior with live music and traditional food. 25A Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AB. | Alpen Lodge

3 . Brewhaus Brewhaus on Queen Margaret Drive is rarely spoken of in the hospitality scene and that's a crying shame. It's got a lovely interior, a great selection of drinks, and a massive beer garden which makes it worth the visit in the summer alone. 182 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow G20 8NX. | Brewhaus

4 . The Florida Park The pub is situated around 500 yards from Hampden Park on Battlefield Road and has a cracking beer garden. | Facebook