If you fancy heading out this weekend with your fluffy friend, we’ve put together a list of some of the best dog friendly pubs to head to in Glasgow.
We’ve take a look right across the city as this was an opportunity to pay homage to those pubs that treat our four-legged friends as well as their owners.
Here are 15 of the best dog friendly pubs to visit in Glasgow this weekend.
1. Saint Luke's
Saint Luke’s is the perfect place to stop by with your furry pal. Expect a massive range of food and drinks close to The Barras which is great for a walk with your dog after a pint. 17 Bain Street, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Saint Luke's
2. The Drake
It is rare that you'll get such an upmarket spot that is welcome to dogs, but The Drake is just that. A beautiful gastropub that's welcoming to four-legged friends. 1 Lynedoch St, Kelvingrove, Glasgow G3 6EF | Rosalind Erskine
3. Inn Deep - Great Western Road
Located by the River Kelvin, the dog-friendly Inn Deep has a wide selection of craft beers, guest taps and house beers. Their American-style menu contains small plates, tacos and pizzas. 445 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. West Brewery
You can literally walk from Glasgow Green straight into the West Brewery. It's fully dog friendly - although note that in the huge beer hall dogs are expected to be on leads and stay on the floor. There's also a great beer garden for when the warmer weather arrives. 15 Binnie Pl, Glasgow G40 1AW Photo: Google Maps