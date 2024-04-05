15 great Glasgow restaurants and bars to visit this weekend

Neighbourhood restaurants and cafes will spring to life this weekend as city centre dining rooms welcome guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you want to freshen up your weekend consider adding some of these 15 tried and tested Glasgow hangouts to your routine.
1. Big Counter
Many of the city's top restaurateurs choose to spend their weekends off dining at Big Counter. A constantly changing, surprising and playful menu delivered in a casual, cool dining room. 76 Victoria Rd G42 7AA
2. Ho Lee Fook
Some of the best street food in the city is available at the weekend from a takeaway window at the Gallowgate - the Japanese Tonkatsu Sando is a work of art.
3. Gaga Bar + Kitchen
Glasgow chef Julie Lin brings Malaysian influenced Southeast Asian dishes to Gaga Bar + Kitchen, to be accompanied by colourful, quirky cocktails. 566 Dumbarton Rd, Partick G11 6RH
4. Ubiquitous Chip at Christmas
Whether it's a pint upstair at the bar, lunch in the sun on the mezzanine or dinner in the courtyard with courses from the spring menu, West End weekends mean a visit to The Chip.
