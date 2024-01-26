15 great Glasgow restaurants and cafes to visit this weekend

Neighbourhood restaurants and cafes will spring to life this weekend as city centre dining rooms welcome guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you want to freshen up your weekend routine consider adding some of these 15 tried and tested local weekend hangouts.
1. Ho Wong
Glasgow's finest Chinese restaurant, weekend lunch is a local tradition. 56 Waterloo St G2 6HQ
2. West Side Tavern
Spice up your weekend with a pizza from West Side Tavern in Partick, with san marzano sugo, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey and chillies on top. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Partick G11 6XE
3. Brett
Natural wine and an eclectic selection of small plates from the team who brought you Michelin Star rated Cail Bruich. 321 Great Western Rd G4 9HR
4. Big Counter
Many of the city's top restaurateurs choose to spend their weekends off dining at Big Counter. A constantly changing, surprising and playful menu delivered in a casual, cool dining room. 76 Victoria Rd G42 7AA