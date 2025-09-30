16 all-time great Glasgow cafes that represent the best of local hospitality

2 . Outlier

A community-focused cafe and bakery on London Road is the start of an ambitious project to create a contemporary art space between the Calton and Trongate. The building was previously a textile studio. Try an espresso by the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside popular sandwiches like their chicken Parmo with bacon, Béchamel, Loch Arthur cheddar, Parmesan, spring onion, chives, spicy tomato sauce on house ciabatta. From the bakery, ask for a rhubarb galette or cardamon bun. 38 London Road, Glasgow G1 5NB. | Outlier