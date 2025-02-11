We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough start to the year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House in Glasgow.

Here are the 16 restaurants and bars which closed their doors in Glasgow this year.

1 . Sole Club Sole Club in Glasgow’s Finnieston neighbourhood closed its doors for good in January. The restaurant paid homage to the original creative that kick started the Six by Nico journey - ‘The Chippie’. | contributed

2 . CATCH Fish & Chips CATCH Fish & Chips closed their doors on Gibson Street in Glasgow's West End earlier this year. The restaurant initially closed in December last year but confirmed their permanent closure in 2025. | CATCH Fish & Chips

3 . Ramen Dayo Ramen Dayo closed their restaurant on Argyle Street in Glasgow's Finnieston in the spring. The team behind it opened a new restaurant named Yakitori Shack. | Ramen Dayo

4 . Pania Merchant City The Mediterranean-inspired venue opened in Glasgow city centre in January 2024. It hosted raclette nights through the winter. Pania was set up as a colourful corner venue at Merchant Square on Candleriggs, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar come night-time. | Pania