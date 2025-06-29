TRNSMT 2025: 16 of the best bars, cafes and restaurants near Glasgow Green for TRNSMT weekend

By Declan McConville

These are some of the best places to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat before heading to TRNSMT 2025.

Glasgow Green is once again preparing to welcome thousands of concertgoers in July as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the eighthtime.

Several notable names are set to take to the main stage in the park this summer with the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol headlining the festival.

Whether you are looking to get the party started early with a few drinks or get some food before heading down to TRNSMT, we have you covered with 16 of the best bars, cafes and restaurants near to Glasgow Green.

1. Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox

2. The Gate

3. Mono

4. McChuills

