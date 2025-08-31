I Belong to Glasgow: 16 Glasgow staples that remind Glaswegians of their childhood

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

These are the Glasgow staples that remind Glaswegians of their younger days growing up in the city.

Glaswegians will have fond memories of the foods that they were brought up on which is what we wanted to pay homage to today.

From piping hot bowls of your granny’s soup to jeely pieces, there are some dishes which you just can’t beat.

Keep up to date with Glasgow life in our GlasgowWorld’s newsletter - join here.

Here are 16 Glasgow staples that remind Glaswegians of their childhood growing up in the city.

One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years.

1. Mince and tatties

One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years. | Scottish Scran

Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.”

2. Roll and sausage

Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.” | Supplied

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional.

3. Pie and beans

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional. | Paul Trainer

Nothing beats piping hot donuts down the Barras.

4. Hot donuts

Nothing beats piping hot donuts down the Barras. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowMemoriesFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice