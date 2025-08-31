I Belong to Glasgow: 16 Glasgow staples that remind Glaswegians of their childhood

Glaswegians will have fond memories of the foods that they were brought up on which is what we wanted to pay homage to today.
From piping hot bowls of your granny’s soup to jeely pieces, there are some dishes which you just can’t beat.
Here are 16 Glasgow staples that remind Glaswegians of their childhood growing up in the city.
1. Mince and tatties
One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years. | Scottish Scran
2. Roll and sausage
Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.” | Supplied
3. Pie and beans
If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional. | Paul Trainer
4. Hot donuts
Nothing beats piping hot donuts down the Barras. | Supplied