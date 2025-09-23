16 restaurants in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025 so far

We love writing about new restaurant openings in Glasgow but that also means that we need to report on closures.
It’s been a tough year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality.
Last year, the city said farewell to Doppie Malto, the Hard Rock Cafe and Mamasan Bar & Thai BBQ.
Here are 16 restaurants that have closed in Glasgow in 2025.
1. Hanoi Bike Shop
Hanoi Bike Shop closed at the end of August after the building was sold to Scotsman group. | Hanoi Bike Shop
2. Mikaku
Mikaku, the Japanese bar and restaurant on Queen Street, closed its doors for the final time on Sunday 14 September 2025. | Mikaku
3. Assaggini
The prominent Italian restaurant closed in the city centre in the middle of August with plans to concentrate on its West End location. George Square is currently closed to the public for 18 months of restoration works that will be completed by late summer 2026. The decision follows a mutual agreement with the building’s owners. | Assaggini
4. Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar
Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio. | Smith and Clough Business Associates