16 restaurants in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025 so far

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:51 BST

These are some of the most prominent Glasgow restaurants that have closed their doors in 2025.

We love writing about new restaurant openings in Glasgow but that also means that we need to report on closures.

It’s been a tough year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality.

Last year, the city said farewell to Doppie Malto, the Hard Rock Cafe and Mamasan Bar & Thai BBQ.

The latest Glasgow pub and club openings in our newsletter - sign up here.

Here are 16 restaurants that have closed in Glasgow in 2025.

Hanoi Bike Shop closed at the end of August after the building was sold to Scotsman group.

1. Hanoi Bike Shop

Hanoi Bike Shop closed at the end of August after the building was sold to Scotsman group. | Hanoi Bike Shop

Mikaku, the Japanese bar and restaurant on Queen Street, closed its doors for the final time on Sunday 14 September 2025.

2. Mikaku

Mikaku, the Japanese bar and restaurant on Queen Street, closed its doors for the final time on Sunday 14 September 2025. | Mikaku

The prominent Italian restaurant closed in the city centre in the middle of August with plans to concentrate on its West End location. George Square is currently closed to the public for 18 months of restoration works that will be completed by late summer 2026. The decision follows a mutual agreement with the building’s owners.

3. Assaggini

The prominent Italian restaurant closed in the city centre in the middle of August with plans to concentrate on its West End location. George Square is currently closed to the public for 18 months of restoration works that will be completed by late summer 2026. The decision follows a mutual agreement with the building’s owners. | Assaggini

Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio.

4. Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar

Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar closed down in May. The Merchant City has since been completely renovated and opened as a new restaurant called Malocchio. | Smith and Clough Business Associates

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsGlasgowHospitality
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice